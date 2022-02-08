Advertisement

You have 1 week to decide what you’d like to see in Grippen Park

The county is looking to revitalize Grippen Park.
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- You have one week left to tell the Broome County Department of Parks & Recreation what you would like to see down to Grippen Park in Endicott.

If you want to the Department of Parks about your interests for Grippen Park, take the survey by following this link.

The results will head to the Broome County Department of Planning for the next phase once the survey period is completed.

Only one week left⏳! Complete the public survey to share your ideas on the Grippen Park Recreational Building Upgrade...

Posted by Grippen Park on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

