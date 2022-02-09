Dentist office partners with Broome County school to recognize Dental Health Awareness Month

MAINE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The month of February marks Dental Health Awareness Month and Progressive Dental is making sure to spread the fundamentals of having clean, healthy teeth.

Feb. 8, the dentist office stopped at Maine Memorial and held a dental hygiene presentation.

The purpose of the presentation was to have students internalize practices that lead to long-lasting dental health.

Dental Assistant and Patient Care Coordinator Lauren Pecka explained the need to showcase the material in this type of public setting.

“Not many kids get that opportunity at home to learn how to brush their teeth properly or the importance of it,” she said.

When it comes to proper care, Progressive Dental went over the importance of brushing twice a day and concepts like how to floss, what areas to brush, and what foods are bad for teeth.

“Whatever they can take home from it is great,” said Pecka. “Not to look at it as a task, but more as a game and something fun.”

Fifth Grade Teacher Jim Tokos brought his students to the presentation. He said this year’s Feb. 8 event was more expansive in terms of who came to the program.

“This is the first time we’re doing fifth graders. Typically, Dental Hygiene Month is for the younger kids,” said Tokos. “But we find, the longer I’ve been teaching, it’s appropriate for all ages.”

The mission to spread the message doesn’t stop here. Throughout February, Progressive Dental will visit a number of schools.