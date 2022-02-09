A few more mild days before cold returns

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Low: 28-34

Thursday: 30% chance of a few occasional rain/snow showers. High: 35-42

Forecast Discussion:

A line of rain and/or snow showers looks to slide through later tonight from west to east but it will be fighting some dry air at the surface so rain and snow is not guaranteed. The chance of precipitation is around 30%. Lows range in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

RAIN OR SNOW (WBNG)

Another weak upper level disturbance moves in Thursday and brings yet another small chance of a few rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Friday is shaping up mostly dry, albeit, mild, with highs near 40.

Saturday a low pressure and its associated cold front arrive. The timing is still a bit uncertain and we’re leaning toward a midday passage. Highs should reach to around 40 before falling behind the front into the 20s. The timing of the cold front will drive the temperature trend. So the temperature forecast may change if the front slows down or speeds up. The chance of rain or snow is around 30%.

Sunday and Monday will be cold with highs in the teens. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, and with any clearing, will be sub-zero.

Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet with clouds and sunshine. Highs climb substantially from the 20s Tuesday to the low 40s Wednesday.