Financial Tip: Pet insurance

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discuses pet insurance.

“Before committing to pet insurance you should know your policy’s deductible, reimbursement rate, and maximum payout,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Pet insurance deductibles can range from $100 to $1,000 you should determine whether deductible is applied on an annual basis or per-incident basis.”

