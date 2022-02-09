Advertisement

Financial Tip: Pet insurance

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discuses pet insurance.

“Before committing to pet insurance you should know your policy’s deductible, reimbursement rate, and maximum payout,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Pet insurance deductibles can range from $100 to $1,000 you should determine whether deductible is applied on an annual basis or per-incident basis.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash that closed lanes of traffic in Endicott
Former Colonial owner accuses business partners of illegally forcing him out of ownership group
Multiple lanes closed on Route 26 after crash in Endicott
Price Chopper/Market 32 is distributing free N-95 masks.
Here’s how you can get a free N-95 mask at Price Chopper/Market 32
Teen describes saving customer's life
WATCH: Worker saves customer’s life after collapsing at Subway

Latest News

Financial Tip: Travel insurance
Financial Tip: Travel insurance
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Income tax filing season and IRS crisis
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: January monthly market update
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: TOD Accounts vs. Revocable Trusts