Get ready for some warmth

Above average temperatures!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 40 (38-44) Wind S 10-20 mph

Early sunshine today but with a low approaching, we’ll have increasing clouds. There will be some evening/night mixed showers.

We’ll be mild over the next few days, but with another low moving through, we’ll have mixed showers in the forecast Thursday, Friday and Saturday. As a low moves out Saturday, temperatures will fall through the day and we’ll be colder Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Monday and Tuesday.

