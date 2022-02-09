Get ready for some warmth

WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 40 (38-44) Wind S 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

Early sunshine today but with a low approaching, we’ll have increasing clouds. There will be some evening/night mixed showers.

We’ll be mild over the next few days, but with another low moving through, we’ll have mixed showers in the forecast Thursday, Friday and Saturday. As a low moves out Saturday, temperatures will fall through the day and we’ll be colder Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Monday and Tuesday.