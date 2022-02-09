(WBNG) -- Giant structures made out of full cans of food are raising awareness about hunger in a community-wide event.

Committee Chairperson Jamie Jacobs said this year the event will take a new approach.

“Kids CAN Build is a new initiative really focused on hunger awareness and also promoting STEM education in schools,” Jacobs said. “It’s born out of what people would normally recognize as Canstruction of the Southern Tier.”

Jacobs explained in previous years, structures were built at the Oakdale Mall.

“Now we’re moving into schools instead and having student groups make the structures and now calling it Kids CAN Build,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs noted student groups have helped with this event in the past.

“We’ve really seen a move for sponsors to want to help students more and not only help with hunger awareness but also support STEM education so it’s a natural move,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said students will build their structures the first week of May

“Leading up to it they do all the planning of the design of the structure themselves, they build it themselves with the help of mentors from various sponsors and some of the people from our Kids CAN Build committee,” Jacobs said.

All of the cans and proceeds from Kids CAN Build help support hunger-relief activities in Broome County through the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW).

“We’re really excited that they’re resurrecting it under a new branding and a new name because it’s generous tens of thousands of pounds of food,” Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth said. “Hopefully we’re at the end of a pandemic but food insecurity is still a real issue so this is exciting for us.”

Jacobs said the Kids CAN Build committee will work to line up sponsorship support for each team of students so that all of the can’s costs are covered and each team will receive the same amount of cans.

“All the cans of food from the structures go to CHOW and all of the donation dollars as well,” Jacobs said.

More information on the 2022 Kids CAN Build event can be found here.