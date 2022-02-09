Advertisement

Kopernik Observatory partners with American Red Cross for blood drive

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- You can save a life by rolling up your sleeve. Next Friday, Feb. 18, you can do just that by attending the American Red Cross blood drive at the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

As of Monday, Kopernik says they are already 40% towards their goal and you can help them reach it by donating blood.

Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives. Those who donate will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.

The blood drive will run from noon to 5 p.m. To sign up, click here.

