Local Planning Committee for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative holds first meeting, sharing ideas to improve Washington Ave

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Local Planning Committee of the Downtown Revitalization Inititative held its first meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8 to share their ideas of how they can improve Washington Ave.

Endicott was recently awarded a $10 million grant to go towards revitalizing its downtown area. Susan Favate of BFJ Planning said the village is one of 19 communities across New York that received this funding.

“Primarily, its about people. It’s about bringing activity downtown,” said Favate. “Whether that’s people shopping, working, living -- any combination of the above.”

Members of the committee said they want to create a vibrant downtown -- with funding to go towards improving businesses, creating more parking and creating affordable housing. Nikki Post, who is part of the committee, said she wants to see something for the youth in the area.

“I want something for our youth that brings them together, where it’s safe and it’s a good environment,” Post said. “A place that educates them, allows them to have civic engagement, volunteering, and vocation.”

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative also plans to focus on bettering the environment through planting more trees, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by creating more walk-able trails downtown.

“We really want to make sure that future development is done in a green way -- and that we’re also promoting things like walking, biking, and public transit use to reduce those greenhouse gas emissions,” said Favate.

The public will also have the opportunity to share their own ideas to revitalize Downtown Endicott with the committee in future meetings. More information on the DRI meetings can be found by following the Village of Endicott’s Facebook page for updates.