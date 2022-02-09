Advertisement

Local Services Speak On Suicide Awareness

According yo the CDC website suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG)-- According to the CDC website, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

The most recent data from the CDC in 2019 shows there were an estimated 1.3 Million suicide attempts.

Nancy Williams, the Commissioner of Mental Health and Social Services for Broome County says its impact is felt across all genders and age groups.

“Adolescence and middle-aged men are the greatest risks of death by suicide so yes I think it is a health concern " - Nancy Williams, Commissioner of Mental Health and Social Services for Broome County.

Williams also tells 12 News that Suicide is preventable and the best way to get through it is to talk to someone about it, tell them what is going on, and find a good support system.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the national prevention hotline is available at all times. that number is 1-800-273-8255.

