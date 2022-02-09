Man, 80, killed in Bradford County crash

ORWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police said a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Orwell Township Wednesday morning.

According to state police, 80-year-old Donald D. Allis of Wyalusing, Pa. was killed when he was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet on C.C. Allis Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of the Silverado was traveling south on C.C. Allis Road when they struck Allis, who was walking across the roadway.

Allis was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, charges have not been announced.