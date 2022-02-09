Advertisement

Man, 80, killed in Bradford County crash

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police said a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Orwell Township Wednesday morning.

According to state police, 80-year-old Donald D. Allis of Wyalusing, Pa. was killed when he was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet on C.C. Allis Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of the Silverado was traveling south on C.C. Allis Road when they struck Allis, who was walking across the roadway.

Allis was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, charges have not been announced.

Waterman Conservation Center will donate its skiis
Gov. Hochul ends mask mandate for businesses
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment