Mayor Kraham Updates Progress on City Projects

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At the site of a former American Legion Hall Tuesday, Mayor Jared Kraham gave an update regarding projects in the City of Binghamton. It was a part of a guest speaker series hosted by the Binghamton Rotary Club, which regularly invites those prominent in the community to spark conversations with their members.

Kraham made mention that the downtown area will be seeing a lot of changes in 2022 “We’re going to have very aggressive infrastructure improvement plan. We’re going to be working on some downtown streets, as well as dozens of neighborhood streets that need to be paved, as well as the critical infrastructure of water and sewer lines that don’t necessarily get the headlines. They’re certainly an important part of the services that the city is providing” he said.

The Water St. Parking Garage is another project Kraham mentioned. He said the demolition phase has been continuing at a good pace, and they could expect the project to be completed around 2023. Another project that is ongoing is the City of Binghamton Fire Department, the Mayor said this is not only good for the department, but it is necessary.

“Steel beams are up the framework of that building is coming together nicely so it’s a huge investment in our public safety department and of course the fire department.”

According to the Mayor, many of the projects are, and will be locally sourced. “When you have construction projects that are ongoing it has a couple different things it accomplishes. It keeps money flowing through the local economy”.

Kraham said he’s excited to see the projects reach completion, and is ready for what 2022 has in store.