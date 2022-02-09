New York ends mask mandate for businesses, still in effect for schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- You will no longer be required to wear a mask in public businesses in New York State starting Feb. 10.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The mask mandate went into effect in New York on Dec. 10, 2021, to address concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, mostly due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The mandate was initially scheduled to end in mid-January. However, it was extended until Feb. 10 due to COVID cases still remaining high. Hochul said Wednesday that the mandate will be allowed to expire on Thursday.

Hochul said, as of Feb. 9, overall cases, hospitalization rates and virus-positivity rates are down.

You will still need to wear a mask in schools, state-regulated health care settings, state-regulated adult-care facilities and nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, buses and bus stations, subways and subway stations, planes and airports.

The mask mandate will be reevaluated for schools in March.

Hochul said county governments, city governments and businesses can still make their own rules regarding masks.