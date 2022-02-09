Advertisement

Police respond to shooting at Buffalo high school

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBNG/AP) -- The Buffalo Police Department has responded to a shooting at a high school.

Buffalo Police tweeted that officers are at the scene of a shooting at McKinley High School and have asked people to avoid the area.

The Associated Press reported that a male student and a security guard have been shot in the parking lot of the school.

Buffalo Police Department spokesperson Mike DeGeorge told reporters on the scene at McKinley High School that it happened around 3:45 p.m., and that both were taken to area hospitals. He said the guard had been hit in the leg.

Media video of the school shows numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene, with yellow tape in place to keep others away.

