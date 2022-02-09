Police respond to shooting at Buffalo high school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBNG/AP) -- The Buffalo Police Department has responded to a shooting at a high school.

Buffalo Police tweeted that officers are at the scene of a shooting at McKinley High School and have asked people to avoid the area.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of shooting at McKinley High School. Motorists are urged to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 9, 2022

The Associated Press reported that a male student and a security guard have been shot in the parking lot of the school.

Buffalo Police Department spokesperson Mike DeGeorge told reporters on the scene at McKinley High School that it happened around 3:45 p.m., and that both were taken to area hospitals. He said the guard had been hit in the leg.

Media video of the school shows numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene, with yellow tape in place to keep others away.