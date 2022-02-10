Advertisement

Another mild day!

A few mixed showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-.T” rain, 0-.25″ snow 30% High 40 (36-42) Wind SW 10-20 mph

Mild weather will continue over the next few days. With a low moving through, we’ll have mixed showers in the forecast today and Friday.

Another, stronger low moves in Saturday, keeping the mixed showers in the forecast. At this low moves out, temperatures will fall through the day and we’ll be colder Sunday. A low along the coast will give us some snow showers Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy, cold with snow showers Monday. More sunshine, and a little warmer Tuesday.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, but mild weather returns.

