Broome County Office of Emergency Services, school supervisor of transportation weigh in on latest school bus stop-arm camera violations

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Last school year, 11 Broome County school districts installed school bus stop-arm cameras.

Since being introduced in May, the county has been keeping track of the number of violations.

“These are your children, they’re your grandchildren, they’re your neighbors,” said Lisa Bennett, supervisor of transportation for Union-Endicott Central School District. “They’re getting on and off these buses and it’s just not worth the risk.”

When it comes to the violations, the county recorded 294 in November, 395 during December, and 209 were recorded last month.

“But it’s still 209 too many violations,” said Bennett.

Patrick Dewing is the director for the county’s Office of Emergency Services. He was the one to share the numbers with 12 News.

“We have been on the uptick now for several months so January was a nice relief to see the numbers go down so dramatically to 209,” said Dewing.

Bennett disclosed what’s expected of motorists while they share the roads with school buses.

“The law states whenever a driver is picking up or discharging, they have to have those red lights on. When those red lights are on, those cameras are active,” said Bennett. “Whether you’re on a roadway or in a parking lot, if there’s a school bus with the red lights on, there’s kids in the vicinity of that bus and that means you have to stop.”

She also mentioned yellow lights on a school bus don’t translate to mean that a driver can speed up and try to get through before the switch to the red signal.

When it comes to violations, Dewing said fines are not set by Broome County.

“The fine is set through legislation so that is part of the law. We did not set the rate at a local level, that was set on a state level,” he said.

If you get a notice in the mail, you’re asked to pay the fine or request a court hearing.

If you have any questions regarding the notice of liability, Dewing said to contact the Broome County Attorney’s Office at 607-778-2117.