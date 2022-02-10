Casino Anticipates Increase in attendance for Sports Betting ahead of Super Bowl

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Director of Marketing for Tioga Downs Casino Jim Weed said Wednesday they are anticipating a good crowd for Sunday’s Super Bowl 56.

“It’s been busy all NFL season for sure, but now with the Super Bowl upon us the ‘big game’ if you will, people are excited, and people are starting to get some action on the game.”

It has been exactly one month since online sports betting was legalized in the State of New York, and according to Weed, the heat is on at their facility. He said throughout the football season, their sports book location FanDual has been growing in popularity. “People are interested in all sports not just the NFL of course but yeah there’s been a big uptick and people are interested it’s just another way of entertainment really for them and so we’re seeing a lot of interest for sure”.

He said in addition to those who have been going to FanDual since the beginning, they are starting to see some new faces as well. “So now we’re starting to see a lot more people come in to our location here at the casino because they have questions. The good thing is that we have a very knowledgeable staff here at FanDuel sports book and they can help you through the process. A lot of people are coming in saying ‘I don’t really know how to do it, I would like to do it’ and they’re very knowledgeable very helpful and that’s really the way to go”.

This weekend is intended for people to have fun, Weed said. He mentions that there are options for people struggling with gambling addiction as well. “It is for fun, it’s not supposed to be a problem, and we don’t want to see it become a problem. We’ve always got resources here on property, there’s plenty of phone numbers that we can give you, (and) a bunch of brochures. Once a month we have a table here with a Problem Gambling Resource Center here in the Finger Lakes. They come on site to talk about these things. Whether it’s just slots and tables or whether it’s a sports book they cover it all.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with the a gambling addiction, or you need support, you can contact the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support: NYS HOPELINE - 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)