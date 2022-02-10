Deadline to change party enrollment in New York approaches

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles would like to remind state residents that want to change their party enrollment that the local Board of Elections must receive their application no later than Feb. 14.

Any change of enrollment made through the DMV website must be filed by Feb. 11 in order for the change to take effect for the 2022 primary elections.

Primary Election Day in New York is on June 28.

You can apply to register to vote or change your enrollment information using the DMV website by going to this link.