Milder stretch lasts a bit longer before winter cold returns!

By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: A few snow showers early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 20-25

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of few showers late in the day. Lots of dry time expected. Breezy. High: 38-44

Forecast Discussion:

A few snow showers will persist through late evening then taper into the overnight. Lows drop into the 20s. Friday brings lots of dry time.

PASSING FLAKES
NO AMAJOR INTERRUPTIONS
The best chance of any showers will be late and overnight. Most, if not all, of the daylight hours will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds could gust to 25mph Friday.

Saturday a low pressure and its associated cold front arrive. The timing is still a bit uncertain and we’re leaning toward a midday passage. Highs should reach to around 40 before falling behind the front into the 20s. The timing of the cold front will drive the temperature trend. So the temperature forecast may change if the front slows down or speeds up. The chance of rain or snow is around 30%.

Sunday and Monday will be cold with highs in the teens. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, and with any clearing, will be sub-zero.

Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet with clouds and sunshine. Highs climb substantially from the 20s Tuesday to the low 40s Wednesday. The next chance of rain comes next Thursday. It could also possibly push 50 if low pressure follows the current expected path north of us into Canada.

PUSHING 50 NEXT WEEK?
