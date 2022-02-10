Owego-Apalachin Music Department presents ‘Mary Poppins’ a show that’s practically perfect in every way

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The story of Mary Poppins will be brought to life on stage by the Owego-Apalachin Music Department Friday.

Things are not going well for the Banks family, the children Jane and Michael are out of control and in need of a new nanny.

Actress Adriana DiCosimo, who plays the role of Mary Poppins, said her character is looking to bring families together and pays a visit to the Banks family when they need it most.

“The whole message throughout Mary Poppins is anything you set your mind to you can accomplish,” DiCosimo said. “One of my lines throughout the show is ‘anything can happen if you let it.’ So it’s just to have everyone chase your dreams and believe that you can do anything you want.”

Actor Caleb Ferraro, who plays the role of Mr. George Banks, said rehearsals have been long but worth it!

“Rehearsals are a lot of fun,” he said. “‘Tech Week’ we’ve been starting a lot later and we get out of school at 10:30 p.m. so it’s a long day but every practice is fun.”

Ferraro is excited to perform in front of a live audience again.

“I think it’s just going to be so fun to do a show in front of people again,” Ferraro said. “It’s been a long time so I’m looking forward to that.”

Actor Daniel Hall plays the role of Bert, who is the narrator throughout the show and the creator of the story.

“I think my favorite song is ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ which was a doozy to learn,” Hall said.

Owego-Apalachin Music Department presents Mary Poppins Feb. 11 to 13 at the Owego-Apalachin Middle School Auditorium.

Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays show will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students/seniors.

Tickets for Mary Poppins can be purchased here.