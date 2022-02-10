Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Lyric!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Lyric from the Broome County Humane Society!

Lyric is an 8-year-old spayed female domestic short hair mix. Lyric loves spending time in her cat room and enjoys sitting on her perch.

“You want to make sure you have the time to spend with the animal,” Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said. “You also want to make sure that you have the financial resources available.”

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Lyric on the website, she may have already been adopted.

