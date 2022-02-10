Advertisement

School bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students faces additional charges

Sherburne-Earlville school district bus driver faces additional charges.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- According to New York State Police, a Sherburne-Earlville school district bus driver is facing additional charges for failing to disclose a previous conviction on his application for the job.

According to a news release, 61-year-old Douglass C. Webb has been charged with the felony of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and the misdemeanor of falsifying business records in the second degree.

Webb was initially arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with the misdemeanors of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

State police said the investigation of the initial case revealed that on the application to become a bus driver, Webb failed to disclose he had a previous conviction on a charge of sex abuse in the second degree.

Webb was processed at New York State Police Norwich and was released on appearance tickets to the Sherburne Village Court on Feb. 17.

