Schools react to continued mask mandate, following announcement to lift mask requirements for businesses

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- After Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement to end the mask mandate for public businesses, school districts are still required to continue enforcing these COVID restrictions.

Schools across the Southern Tier were hoping to soon reach some kind of normalcy regarding COVID mask regulations, but Superintendent Jason Andrews of Windsor Central School District said unfortunately that was not the case.

“We were hopeful to see some sort of end date,” said Andrews. “I think certainly parents, students and staff are frustrated with the challenges associated with the universal mask requirement.”

Andrews said since day one of the pandemic, WCSD has enforced every COVID protocol to ensure the safety of its staff and students. However, he said it has been difficult to try and keep up with the continuous changes in restrictions.

“The other big challenge has been the various regulations, mandates, and guidelines that sometimes change daily -- and trying to respond to those things quickly and appropriately,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Superintendent Jason Van Fossen of Maine-Endwell Central School District said they will continue to enforce the mask mandate required for schools across the state.

“I think we’re all looking forward to the day when we are not mandated,” said Van Fossen. “Until we’re allowed to make that decision or given free reign to make that decision -- right now it’s a mandate that we have to follow.”

Van Fossen also said he hoped vaccinations for students will not be a prerequisite to masking requirements.

“Our hope is that they actually parallel each other and are not somehow intertwined,” Van Fossen said.

The mask mandate for schools is set to be reevaluated again in March.