Advertisement

Strawberry Fest returns to Owego after 2 years

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- After two years, the Owego Strawberry Festival is making its return.

The festival, dubbed “Strawberry Jubilee”, will be held on June 17 and 18, 2022.

The event will include a block party from 5 to 9 p.m. followed by a firework display on Friday. On Saturday, there will be a 10 a.m. parade followed by entertainment, vendors and food. Organizers said there will even be a return of the dinosaurs.

Vendor applications are now available and are limited to food, crafts, and activities for children. Nonprofits are also welcome and participation must include one of the accepted categories listed on the Vendor Application, which can be found at this link. Just click on the Strawberry and go to Vendors. You can also email katiechandler21@gmail.com.

For entertainment inquiries, email owegomerchant@gmail.com and they will forward your email to the appropriate committee chair.

This will be the 40th Strawberry Festival. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Read

New York ends mask mandate for businesses, still in effect for schools
Former Colonial owner accuses business partners of illegally forcing him out of ownership group
File Graphic
Police respond to shooting at Buffalo high school
Woman dies in crash that closed lanes of traffic in Endicott
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Sherburne-Earlville school district bus driver faces additional charges.
School bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students faces additional charges
Endicott Lions Club honors National Punt Pass Kick Award Winner Travis Leet
Endicott Lions Club honors National Punt Pass Kick Award Winner Travis Leet
Schools across the Southern Tier were hoping to soon reach some kind of normalcy regarding...
Schools react to continued mask mandate, following announcement to lift mask requirements for businesses