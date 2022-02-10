Strawberry Fest returns to Owego after 2 years

OWEGO (WBNG) -- After two years, the Owego Strawberry Festival is making its return.

The festival, dubbed “Strawberry Jubilee”, will be held on June 17 and 18, 2022.

The event will include a block party from 5 to 9 p.m. followed by a firework display on Friday. On Saturday, there will be a 10 a.m. parade followed by entertainment, vendors and food. Organizers said there will even be a return of the dinosaurs.

Vendor applications are now available and are limited to food, crafts, and activities for children. Nonprofits are also welcome and participation must include one of the accepted categories listed on the Vendor Application, which can be found at this link. Just click on the Strawberry and go to Vendors. You can also email katiechandler21@gmail.com.

For entertainment inquiries, email owegomerchant@gmail.com and they will forward your email to the appropriate committee chair.

This will be the 40th Strawberry Festival. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.