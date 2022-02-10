You Ask, We Answer: Why do City of Binghamton residents have to pay for special garbage bags?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer”, 12 News spoke with Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham about why city residents have to pay for garbage bags when other municipalities in the county don’t have to.

The official explanation on the City of Binghamton’s website says that back in 1991 when recycling started, the city eliminated the Tipping Fee tax that was included on everyone’s property tax bill. Instead, the city adopted the bag system which charges residents for the amount of garbage they actually generate.

“The benefit of the blue bags is that if you have a family of five that generates a lot more refuse, or you have a senior citizen that lives alone, they’re going to have very different amounts of garbage that they’re going to accumulate in a given week,” Mayor Jared Kraham said. “In the City of Binghamton, you only have to pay for what you use.”

Mayor Kraham also hinted at a possible tweak coming to the program in the future.

“Maybe we can have a subscription service where blue bags can be delivered right to your household. If people know about what they use, instead of going to a local supermarket or drug store you can have them delivered right to your home.”

The bags are available on the second floor of the Binghamton City Hall and in most grocery stores and retail pharmacies. Large bags cost $6.95 for a sleeve of five, and medium bags cost $3.95 for a sleeve.

This all only applies to residents in the City of Binghamton. Other Towns and Villages throughout Broome County have their own rules and regulations that residents must follow.