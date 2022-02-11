Another mild day!

FRIDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Windy, mild. High 44 (38-46) Wind S 10-20 G 25 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll have early sunshine today, but with another low moving in, we’ll have increasing clouds. Rain showers will be in the forecast tonight.

As this low moves out Saturday, temperatures will fall through the day. We’ll have a mix of rain and snow showers. We’ll be cold Sunday with a few flurries.

Partly to mostly cloudy, cold with snow showers Monday. More sunshine, and a little warmer Tuesday.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, but mild/warm weather returns.