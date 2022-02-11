Advertisement

Another mild day!

Colder weather is on the way!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRIDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Windy, mild. High 44 (38-46) Wind S 10-20 G 25 mph

We’ll have early sunshine today, but with another low moving in, we’ll have increasing clouds. Rain showers will be in the forecast tonight.

As this low moves out Saturday, temperatures will fall through the day. We’ll have a mix of rain and snow showers. We’ll be cold Sunday with a few flurries.

Partly to mostly cloudy, cold with snow showers Monday. More sunshine, and a little warmer Tuesday.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, but mild/warm weather returns.

