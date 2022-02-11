Garnar to end scheduled COVID-19 briefings

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Friday that today will be his last regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing.

He noted the county canceled its mask mandate the same day as the state and he said believes the mandate in schools will be over sooner rather than later.

“This will become an endemic when all regulations are lifted and we’re certain that between vaccinations and masking, and making sure we have the testing capability then providing continuing education to people,” Garnar said.

Garnar also said, as a parent, he understands the frustration and wants to see his kids’ lives back to normal soon.