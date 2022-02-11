Motorcycle Crash Course Coming soon!

(WBNG)-- Schimmerling Injury Law will be sponsoring a program in Binghamton named “A Crash Course For the Motorcyclist”, that is geared to help motorcyclists know what to do in case of an accident until help arrives.

The program will be taught by Road Guardians and their goal is to help reduce injuries and fatalities to motorcyclists through education.

Executive Director of Road Guardians Vicki Sanfelipo tells 12 News that 14% of fatalities that happen with vehicles are motorcyclists, and how its important for a motorcyclist to know what to do.

“Biggest motorcyclist often travel in big groups they are likely to be the first person at a scene of a crash so its just one of those things that make perfect sense " - Vicki Sanfelipo

During this course participants will learn things such as

1. How to move the injured, and when it is appropriate

2. How to secure a scene

3. Personal precautions to take for crisis situations

If you would like to learn more about this program, or how to sign up or volunteer please follow this link at roadguardians.org

