Advertisement

Southerntiersmen Barbershop quartets tune up to provide ‘Singing Valentines’

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Roses are red, violets are blue, hire a quartet to sing an ‘I Love You.’

Show that special someone in your life how much they mean to you with a unique singing valentine from the Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus.

“Well we’ve thought about in this age of mobile phones and all those devices that rather than someone sending a text that says ‘I Love You’ that it might be more memorable if somebody knocked on your door, you open the door to a barbershop quartet singing a couple of love songs,” Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus President Gil Durham said.

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.

Chorus member Mike Lurenz said a quartet will surprise your loved one with a song.

“Well we have a 4-part harmony and they can expect to hear some great music and singing from the heart,” Lurenz said.

Singing Valentine’s include a box of chocolates, a silk rose, and two love songs.

The basic delivery fee is $50 and Singing Valentine’s will be delivered on Feb. 13 & 14.

To order call the Singing Valentine Hotline (607) 724-2611 or click here.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sherburne-Earlville school district bus driver faces additional charges.
School bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students faces additional charges
Schools across the Southern Tier were hoping to soon reach some kind of normalcy regarding...
Schools react to continued mask mandate, following announcement to lift mask requirements for businesses
Strawberry Fest returns to Owego after 2 years
60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.
60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field

Latest News

Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Meet Lyric!
Mary Poppins
Owego-Apalachin Music Department presents ‘Mary Poppins’ a show that’s practically perfect in every way
Kids CAN build
Kids CAN build
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Pet insurance