Southerntiersmen Barbershop quartets tune up to provide ‘Singing Valentines’

(WBNG) -- Roses are red, violets are blue, hire a quartet to sing an ‘I Love You.’

Show that special someone in your life how much they mean to you with a unique singing valentine from the Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus.

“Well we’ve thought about in this age of mobile phones and all those devices that rather than someone sending a text that says ‘I Love You’ that it might be more memorable if somebody knocked on your door, you open the door to a barbershop quartet singing a couple of love songs,” Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus President Gil Durham said.

Chorus member Mike Lurenz said a quartet will surprise your loved one with a song.

“Well we have a 4-part harmony and they can expect to hear some great music and singing from the heart,” Lurenz said.

Singing Valentine’s include a box of chocolates, a silk rose, and two love songs.

The basic delivery fee is $50 and Singing Valentine’s will be delivered on Feb. 13 & 14.

To order call the Singing Valentine Hotline (607) 724-2611 or click here.