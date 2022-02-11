State Police to crackdown on impaired driving for Super Bowl weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Hochul announced State Police will increase its enforcement against impaired driving for the Super Bowl weekend.

State Police, along with local law enforcement, will step up patrols and target impaired driving from Feb. 11 to 14.

The safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes, the governor’s office said. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

In 2021, State Police made more than 840 arrests for DWI and 26,000 tickets were issued.