STEM Lab in Chenango County Sparks Creativity in Middle School Students

OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- In the far back section of Oxford Academy Middle School sits a former bus garage for the district. However, if one were to visit the facility now, they wouldn’t see bright yellow school buses, rather, bright young minds at work.

Welcome to the Digital Fabrication Lab, or known better among the students as the ‘Fab Lab’. A state of the art facility housing 3D printers, laser etching machines, computers, and much more. Each part of the classroom is involved with the students regular curriculum, and in some cases, their free time. Manager of the lab Scott Donahue says it’s about promoting creativity.

“We really have open the door to a lot of different activities and a lot of experiences that I think were necessarily in the forefront of what they had available before and it generates a lot of different avenues and excitement for them to be able to create and learn and have the skills”.

Donahue mentions that he likes to challenge his students whenever he can. “We don’t give them a lot of the answers we kind of expect them to seek out the answers through different means whether it’s assistance through some of the online programs whether it’s assistance from other students or discovering it on their own we kind of encourage them to find ways to find the answer”.

According to sixth-grader Ahnalee Kappauf, many of the students actually learn from each other. “If you have more experienced student asked you they can help you through it and they will help you more because they kind of know the struggle of not knowing how to do it the first time.”

Oxford Academy Central School District offers STEM programs from elementary through high school levels. Principal of the Middle School, Greg Lehr says the community has been a great support and has responded well to the program. He says the work the students do is inspiring. “It’s really an honor to have this year and to you know started out and get that next generation of kids with some STEAM skills”.

The lab opened back in September, and students are already coding video games, creating 3D printed items, and etching designs on different materials.