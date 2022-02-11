Advertisement

STEM Lab in Chenango County Sparks Creativity in Middle School Students

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- In the far back section of Oxford Academy Middle School sits a former bus garage for the district. However, if one were to visit the facility now, they wouldn’t see bright yellow school buses, rather, bright young minds at work.

Welcome to the Digital Fabrication Lab, or known better among the students as the ‘Fab Lab’. A state of the art facility housing 3D printers, laser etching machines, computers, and much more. Each part of the classroom is involved with the students regular curriculum, and in some cases, their free time. Manager of the lab Scott Donahue says it’s about promoting creativity.

“We really have open the door to a lot of different activities and a lot of experiences that I think were necessarily in the forefront of what they had available before and it generates a lot of different avenues and excitement for them to be able to create and learn and have the skills”.

Donahue mentions that he likes to challenge his students whenever he can. “We don’t give them a lot of the answers we kind of expect them to seek out the answers through different means whether it’s assistance through some of the online programs whether it’s assistance from other students or discovering it on their own we kind of encourage them to find ways to find the answer”.

According to sixth-grader Ahnalee Kappauf, many of the students actually learn from each other. “If you have more experienced student asked you they can help you through it and they will help you more because they kind of know the struggle of not knowing how to do it the first time.”

Oxford Academy Central School District offers STEM programs from elementary through high school levels. Principal of the Middle School, Greg Lehr says the community has been a great support and has responded well to the program. He says the work the students do is inspiring. “It’s really an honor to have this year and to you know started out and get that next generation of kids with some STEAM skills”.

The lab opened back in September, and students are already coding video games, creating 3D printed items, and etching designs on different materials.

Most Read

New York ends mask mandate for businesses, still in effect for schools
Former Colonial owner accuses business partners of illegally forcing him out of ownership group
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
File Graphic
Police respond to shooting at Buffalo high school
Sherburne-Earlville school district bus driver faces additional charges.
School bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students faces additional charges

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash Course Coming soon!
New York State Police are looking for new recruits.
Want to serve? You can take NYS Trooper exam now
Kraham: Binghamton is in the midst of the most concerning and significant overdose spike in memory
70 additional donated coats cleaned by BatesTroy delivered to Family Enrichment Network by WBNG
Family Enrichment Network receives an additional 70 clean ‘Coats for Kids’