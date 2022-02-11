VINES opens up summer job applications for Binghamton youth, teaching them job skills through urban farming

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments has opened up applications for its summer youth employment program Grow Binghamton.

The program provides youth the opportunity to build important job skills and how to care for the environment through urban farming. Youth Program Manager Hope Townsend said for the duration of six weeks youth will learn how to plant and grow food, and the food they produce will be distributed to people in need of fresh and affordable food.

“Youth that are hired work on our urban farm with us, which is in Downtown Binghamton,” said Townsend. “They help us grow food for the community, and they also do life skills workshops with us. They learn everything from writing a resume to how to apply for other jobs and how to open up bank accounts.”

Townsend said it is important to offer programs like Grow Binghamton because there are not a lot of job opportunities out there that enrich the youth. She said she has seen the young adults she has worked with grow in all aspects of life.

“It’s been really great to see some of the youth that maybe in the beginning were really shy or didn’t really see a lot of potential in themselves grow,” she said. “Working with Grow Binghamton, other youth in the area, and with the earth honestly gives them a lot of self motivation. It shows them that they are important to this community.”

Grow Binghamton will run this summer from July 5th to August 12th. Applications are due by Friday, Apr. 15 and more information on how to apply for the program can be found here.