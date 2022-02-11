Winter is impacting Red Cross blood supply, contributing to the national blood crisis

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Red Cross is still experiencing its national blood crisis. With the winter weather and events like last week’s winter storm, this has made a big problem a greater issue.

Sheila Sullivan, area booking manager for the Red Cross, said different Red Cross regions used to be able to contribute to help another region in need. Right now, she stated that’s not the case.

12 News asked, “... Now when you say you guys like to have a seven day supply and right now you have a one day supply, is that at this center or is that regionally?”

“It’s across the board,” said Sullivan. “We’re in a situation right now where everybody needs help.”

Add winter weather conditions to the equation and it’s elevating the issue.

“We see a lower turnout in the winter anyway due to the weather. Even the blood drives that ran Friday obviously we didn’t get the turnout we were expecting,” said Sullivan.

Alex Fisher was a donor at the Johnson City site. According to Fisher, the platelet donation process is nothing new in her life. She comes in roughly every two weeks.

“It’s the one thing you can give that doesn’t cost anything that literally saves lives,” said Fisher. “I won’t say I like having a needle in each arm. If that means that one person doesn’t die, how can I compare the two? My discomfort compared to somebody’s life.”

Efforts are underway to have more donors, like Fisher, and future blood drives.

“The need is constant so it’s not like we can make up but yes we’re obviously planning for the spring, summer, and fall,” said Sullivan.

In the Northeast, 600 blood drives have been affected by winter weather, which amounts to the loss of over 17,000 units of blood.