Celebrate Recovery’s fight against addiction

In Susquehanna county a group named Celebrate Recovery is urging people to come to join the fight for recovery
(Shutterstock)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In Susquehanna county a group named Celebrate Recovery is urging people to come to join the fight for recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, as well as other social and emotional issues.

Celebrate Recovery is a Christian based 12 step program for people that are seeking recovery from a wide variety of troubling behavior.

The program takes place at Susquehanna Methodist Church and they are held on the first, third, and fifth Sunday nights of every month.

Ministry Leader Alan Longacre says that they will be there every step of the way. It is a tough battle and they want to let people know that they are not alone.

“I just want to spread the news and get the word out let people know that change is possible recovery is possible, that’s what drives me”

If you want to learn more please follow this link www.celebraterecovery.com

