Get Ready for Valentines Day

Love is in the air as people get ready to celebrate Valentines Day on Monday
Beer tree
Beer tree(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Love is in the air as people get ready to celebrate Valentines Day on Monday. Many couples across the Southern Tier will spend a night out on Monday in Celebration for the special Holiday.

12 News got the chance to catch up with Factory by Beer Tree Brew about plans they have for guest for the holiday.

While nationwide help wanted signs and supply chain issues have plagued businesses restaurants, Marketing Manager Abigail Roe says the Beer Tree is not concerned for the holiday.

If you haven’t set your plans yet the beer tree wants to remind guest that the due to it being a holiday things might get busy, so they implemented a ticket system to help things go smoother.

“Were doing them by reservations only and we have 45 tickets available and we’ve only have 8 tickets left“ said Abigail Roe, Marketing Manager for Factory by Beer Tree Brew.

For more information on how to purchase tickets visit www.beertreebrew.com

