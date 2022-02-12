Local bakery and ice cream shop host Valentine’s Day vendor event, supporting women-owned businesses in the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- De Colores Cookies y Mas and Milk + Ice Handcrafted Ice Cream hosted several women-owned businesses at it’s “Eat Your Heart Out” vendor event on Saturday, Feb. 12.

A variety of items like candles, jewelry, plants and clothing were available for purchase. Owner of De Colores Cookies y Mas, Ely Rooney, said there was a ton of support from people shopping locally.

“We have a great turnout at all these pop-ups because people want to come out and support small businesses, local businesses and women-owned businesses,” said Rooney. “It’s such a big focus for us and we have sold out of a lot of stuff -- so we’re very appreciative of it.”

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 81 Clinton Street. More information on future events can be found by visiting the Milk + Ice Facebook page or the De Colores Cookies y Mas Facebook page.