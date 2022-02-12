Advertisement

Local church hosts ‘Virtual Night to Shine Prom Celebration and Shine-Thru Parade,’ celebrating people with special needs

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Two Rivers Church celebrated people with special needs Friday, Feb. 11 by creating an amazing prom experience sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Night to Shine is celebrated simultaneously by churches all around the world. This is the eighth year the worldwide event has been hosted since it first launched in 2015.

Pastors Crystal and Will Hampton said this is the first year Two Rivers Church has participated in the prom experience. They said the church hopes to continue hosting this event again in the future.

“This is one of those moments where our community has really rallied together. There’s people in our community where COVID has been rough and they’ve had to be twice as isolated,” said Pastor Will Hampton. “If we can provide a safe and fun event to honor them, give them a great night out, show them we love and care about them, and continue to pull together as a community -- that’s what its all about.”

The event featured a red carpet, cheering paparazzi, music, photo ops and lights. Everyone in attendance was crowned a king or queen of the prom.

