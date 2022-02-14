1 burglar gets shot, other arrested following Maine home invasion

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot and another person was taken into custody following a report of a home-invasion style burglary in the Town of Maine Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office charged and took 25-year-old Brandon Sena-Bruzek of Montrose, Pa. into custody. The following are the charges:

Burglary in the first degree, a class B felony

Criminal Use of a firearm first degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a weapon second degree, a class C felony

Aggravated criminal possession of a firearm, a class C felony

Criminal possession of stolen property 4th degree, a class E felony

The sheriff’s office said a 23-year-old who lived in the residence on State Route 26 received messages that threatened to harm him earlier on Sunday.

Shortly afterward, authorities said Sena-Bruzek, along with a male resident of Greene, N.Y., broke into the victim’s residence. They said that the male from Greene pointed a handgun at the victim.

However, the victim, who was armed with a shotgun, fired it and struck the Greene resident who entered his home, in the abdomen.

Sena-Bruzek, and the man who was struck, then fled the area.

They said the man that was shot was found in a vehicle a short distance away. They noted he was alert, conscious and had serious injuries to his abdominal area. Deputies rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived and transported him to Wilson hospital.

As of 8:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office did not announce charges for the Greene man who entered the residence and was shot.

Authorities said the investigation is active, but there is no danger to the public.