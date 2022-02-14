2022 Belmar Parade Day Mile, details here

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Parade Day will make its return to the city in just under three weeks.

Before the parade, the 2022 Belmar Parade Day Mile will take place on Main Street.

There are three races: the Open; which is for everyone, the Elite Men; which is for men who can run a mile under 6 minutes, and the Elite Women; which is for women who can run a mile under 6:45 minutes.

The winners of the Elite races can win up to $500.

For more information, go to the Parade Day Mile website by following here.