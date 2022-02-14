Advertisement

2022 Belmar Parade Day Mile, details here

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Parade Day will make its return to the city in just under three weeks.

Before the parade, the 2022 Belmar Parade Day Mile will take place on Main Street.

There are three races: the Open; which is for everyone, the Elite Men; which is for men who can run a mile under 6 minutes, and the Elite Women; which is for women who can run a mile under 6:45 minutes.

The winners of the Elite races can win up to $500.

For more information, go to the Parade Day Mile website by following here.

Most Read

1 burglar gets shot, other arrested following Maine home invasion
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Items like candles, jewelry, plants and clothing were available for purchase at the 'Eat Your...
Local bakery and ice cream shop host Valentine’s Day vendor event, supporting women-owned businesses in the community
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Red roses found at Renaissance Floral Gallery in Binghamton
Looking for the best flowers? Don’t look on Valentine’s Day
Chenango Historical Society, one of the many buildings within the map to receive funding...
Norwich DRI Encourages Public Interest through Meeting
Suspect in NBT bank robbery
Police arrest suspect of Oneonta NBT Bank robbery
The risks of Broken heart syndrome
Looking for the best flowers? Don't look on Valentine's Day
Looking for the best flowers? Don't look on Valentine's Day