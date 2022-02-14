Advertisement

Concentrated cannabis products confiscated from Tioga County stores

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said it found concentrated cannabis products packaged similarly to name-brand candy at three stores under the same name.

The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant at t 715 State Rt. 17C in the Town of Owego, 57 North Main St. in the Village of Nichols, and 376 Broad St. in the Village of Waverly, along with a residential apartment above the Waverly location.

The sheriff’s office said it began its investigation into the locations after complaints of unlawful activity occurring at them. The office said those locations were doing business as “Bmillz” and were selling marijuana, in possession of cannabis, and concentrated cannabis products in excess of what is allowed by the New York State Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act.

Most of the concentrated cannabis products were packaged in a manner to mimic products that are marketed to children, authorities noted.

The Nichols location had equipment used in the production of concentrated cannabis as well as products in various stages of production, the sheriff’s office said.

Meanwhile, officers recovered finished products and equipment and chemicals used in the processing of marijuana into concentrated cannabis oil and resin at the Waverly apartment location.

The sheriff’s office said evidence is still being processed and criminally charges are anticipated in the investigation.

