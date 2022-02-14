Advertisement

Frigid Valentine’s Day

A rapid warm-up is coming
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-1″ 20% High 14 (10-16) Wind NW 10-20 mph Wind Chills -5 to 5.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We missed the snow from the coastal low, but we’re not escaping the cold. Highs today in the teens. With a gusty northwest wind, wind chills will be in the single digits above and below zero. Mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies tonight with light winds.

A weakening low will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday but mild weather returns.

Warm with clouds and rain Thursday. With rain and snow melt, we’ll have to be watching streams and rivers. Ice jams may cause some flooding.

Rain and snow showers Friday. Seasonable Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Most Read

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Items like candles, jewelry, plants and clothing were available for purchase at the 'Eat Your...
Local bakery and ice cream shop host Valentine’s Day vendor event, supporting women-owned businesses in the community
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in...
Ukraine Olympic team calls for peace, IOC wants no protests
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Latest News

Bundle up if you're leaving the house to go watch the game tonight.
Cold weather locally for the big game tonight
Clouds in place as temperatures try and hit 20 degrees.
Few flakes tonight as lake effect activity develops
Second cold front brings another round of precipitation to the Southern Tier
Temperatures on the downward trend this afternoon.
wbng
Another mild day!