Frigid Valentine’s Day

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-1″ 20% High 14 (10-16) Wind NW 10-20 mph Wind Chills -5 to 5.

wbng (wbng)

We missed the snow from the coastal low, but we’re not escaping the cold. Highs today in the teens. With a gusty northwest wind, wind chills will be in the single digits above and below zero. Mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies tonight with light winds.

A weakening low will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday but mild weather returns.

Warm with clouds and rain Thursday. With rain and snow melt, we’ll have to be watching streams and rivers. Ice jams may cause some flooding.

Rain and snow showers Friday. Seasonable Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s.