Lawyers on Call: Black boxes

(WBNG) --Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss black boxes.

“For years now without any knowledge on the part of most car owners car manufacturers have been installing Event Data Recorders (EDRs) popularly known as ‘black boxes’ in the vehicles they produce,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “We have all heard about the black boxes used in aviation, these are similar but more simple models used in cars.”

