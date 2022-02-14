Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Black boxes

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) --Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss black boxes.

“For years now without any knowledge on the part of most car owners car manufacturers have been installing Event Data Recorders (EDRs) popularly known as ‘black boxes’ in the vehicles they produce,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “We have all heard about the black boxes used in aviation, these are similar but more simple models used in cars.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

