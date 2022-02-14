Looking for the best flowers? Don’t look on Valentine’s Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Florists told 12 News Monday Valentine’s Day is their single busiest day of the year.

Ken Havenstein, owner of Renaissance Floral Gallery on Main Street in Binghamton, said while his preparations begin a week in advance, most of his customers come in on the holiday itself.

Havenstein said his store starts to receive large shipments of flowers the week leading up to Valentine’s Day.

He said he only uses freshly grown flowers from local farms, and so they require a lot of prep work to make them ready for sale.

Havenstein said while he always encourages people to order in advance, he said more often than not people tend to wait to the last minute.

“It just happens that everyone comes in on one day and they wait til the eleventh hour and they want them delivered now, so today is really a florist’s nightmare to put it mildly,” he said Monday.

Havenstein said if you order your flowers in advance of Valentine’s Day, not only can you guarantee the florist will have what you’re looking for, you’ll be able to get better quality flowers as well.