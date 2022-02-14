Advertisement

Norwich DRI Encourages Public Interest through Meeting

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- In December of 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the City of Norwich would be awarded $10 Million in state funding for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Now, Commerce Chenango is looking for the public’s help in shaping the future of the city.

“This is going to be a fast movie project though the local planning committee. We’ll be looking at it by June or July to get the recommendations to the state so if somebody has an idea they really can’t wait they really need to get their ideas as soon as possible” said Kerri Green, President and CEO of Commerce Chenango.

All members of the general public are welcome to join the Wednesday Zoom meeting to discuss their views, concerns, and offer opinion. However, Green said businesses within the mapping lines of the funding are strongly encouraged to attend. Green said they ready to help businesses that need it. “It will go through what we expect from the state; that some of those guidelines when you do grant funding from the state. There’s some extra steps and hoops that you have to jump through so we want to be a transparent as possible with that.”

Green stressed the importance of the community’s role in the DRI “Whether you are actually submitting for projects or not, we want the entire community to be a part of this. We really need their support, we want to hear from them; ‘what do you think about what we submitted for this’, ‘what do you think about what we want to do downtown?’, ‘are you supportive?’, ‘do you have different ideas how would you like us to tweak this?’. The community involvement and community engagement part of this is super important.”

Commerce Chenango says if you’re interested in attending the meeting, or learning more about the DRI in Norwich you can visit their website here.

Most Read

1 burglar gets shot, other arrested following Maine home invasion
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Items like candles, jewelry, plants and clothing were available for purchase at the 'Eat Your...
Local bakery and ice cream shop host Valentine’s Day vendor event, supporting women-owned businesses in the community
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Red roses found at Renaissance Floral Gallery in Binghamton
Looking for the best flowers? Don’t look on Valentine’s Day
Suspect in NBT bank robbery
Police arrest suspect of Oneonta NBT Bank robbery
The risks of Broken heart syndrome
Looking for the best flowers? Don't look on Valentine's Day
Looking for the best flowers? Don't look on Valentine's Day