Norwich DRI Encourages Public Interest through Meeting

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- In December of 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the City of Norwich would be awarded $10 Million in state funding for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Now, Commerce Chenango is looking for the public’s help in shaping the future of the city.

“This is going to be a fast movie project though the local planning committee. We’ll be looking at it by June or July to get the recommendations to the state so if somebody has an idea they really can’t wait they really need to get their ideas as soon as possible” said Kerri Green, President and CEO of Commerce Chenango.

All members of the general public are welcome to join the Wednesday Zoom meeting to discuss their views, concerns, and offer opinion. However, Green said businesses within the mapping lines of the funding are strongly encouraged to attend. Green said they ready to help businesses that need it. “It will go through what we expect from the state; that some of those guidelines when you do grant funding from the state. There’s some extra steps and hoops that you have to jump through so we want to be a transparent as possible with that.”

Green stressed the importance of the community’s role in the DRI “Whether you are actually submitting for projects or not, we want the entire community to be a part of this. We really need their support, we want to hear from them; ‘what do you think about what we submitted for this’, ‘what do you think about what we want to do downtown?’, ‘are you supportive?’, ‘do you have different ideas how would you like us to tweak this?’. The community involvement and community engagement part of this is super important.”

Commerce Chenango says if you’re interested in attending the meeting, or learning more about the DRI in Norwich you can visit their website here.