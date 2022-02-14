Advertisement

Package delivery could speed up if new Postal Reform Act clears the Senate

The bipartisan measure to revamp the post office already passed the House.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A bipartisan bill aimed at speeding up mail delivery, upgrading technology, and boosting transparency at the United States Postal Service has passed the House and is now heading to the Senate.

The Postal Service Reform Act is a bipartisan effort that passed on a 342-92 vote Tuesday night. It was proposed by Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.).

Maloney and Comer said the postal service’s financial condition has been deteriorating over the past decade.

Comer said he hopes as the bill heads to the Senate that it will continue to see bipartisan support. In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, he spoke about the changes the average customer will notice.

“What this bill does, in addition to making it more efficient and creating a scenario where they try to break even, is the fact that it invests in package sorting equipment. If you look at the mail and everyone’s mail the same way, the number of postcards we get, the number of letters with a stamp on it continues to decline,” said Comer. “But what’s increasing are the packages. And right now, the post office is operating on a 1970s business model where they sort most of those packages by hand. What we want to do is invest in package sorting machines. The packages are what’s slowing the mail down.”

Maloney added in a statement, “Today’s historic bipartisan vote brings us one step closer to finally putting the Postal Service on a sound financial footing so it can continue serving all Americans for years to come.”

