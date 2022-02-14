Temperature roller coaster this week

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Wide range in temperatures likely. Low: -5 to 5.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 21-27

Forecast Discussion:

Some lake effect flurries are possible through early tonight with variably cloudy to clear conditions. Temperatures will range widely from rural areas (-5) to urban (+6). Tuesday is quiet with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 20s.

SOME SUN TUESDAY (WBNG)

A warming trend begins Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. It will be breezy and melting will commence. Overnight lows stay above freezing in many areas.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 51. Significant melting of the snowpack will occur. The chance of rain is 30% through the early afternoon but increases to near 100% late and overnight. Temperatures overnight could spike even a bit higher than the daytime high of 51 before crashing behind a strong cold front early Friday morning. A flash freeze is possible. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to perhaps 0.75″. Coupled with snowmelt, the rivers and creeks will rise and because they are ice covered the ice may break up and the potential of ice jam flooding becomes a concern.The other problem? Temperatures absolutely CRASH early Friday morning from the 40s to low 50s into the 20s. Any water will could flash freeze. If any ice jam flooding occurs, the water could freeze in its new location. Please monitor the forecast carefully, and if you live in an area prone to jam flooding, be aware.

WARMING UP! (WBNG)

Friday will be much colder with highs in the 20s. Saturday another quick-moving low brings a chance of some snow showers and gusty winds behind the front in the afternoon. Highs climb into the mid 30s.

Sunday and Monday are quiet with highs Sunday under sun and clouds in the mid 30s. Monday could be another warm day under high pressure. Highs may get back into the 50s.