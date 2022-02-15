Broome Co. District Attorney announces 2 murder indictments

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury filed charges against two murder suspects in Broome County Court regarding unrelated homicide cases.

The district attorney’s office said Mitchell L. Lindo was charged under indictment 22-051 with murder in the first degree in connection to a Dec. 2, 2021 stabbing. The office said Lindow allegedly killed David Royes while committing a felony burglary and/or robbery at 110 Main St. in Binghamton by stabbing him multiple times.

The district attorney’s office also said Kyle C. Babola is charged under indictment 22-045 with murder in the second degree. The office said Babola allegedly killed Scott Grover by hitting him with a machete at a residence on Floral Avenue in Johnson City.

“These are vicious and violent acts, that if proven, warrant lengthy state prison sentences,” Broome County District Attorney Micahel A. Korchak said.

The district attorney’s office noted at the end of a news release that all suspects are innocent until guilty.