Advertisement

Broome County Public Library announces ‘largest grant ever’ of $75,000

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Staff at the Broome County Public Library told 12 News Tuesday they’ve always felt like an integral part of the community, and this new grant will help them serve that community even better.

Library officials announced the largest grant in its history: $75,000 from the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation; the money will be used for the creation of a new peer partnership program.

The library’s director, Josias Bartram, told 12 News the library serves as a safe space for various at-risk populations, and this program will connect individuals dealing with issues such as homelessness, mental health and addiction struggles, and pair them with a licensed peer who has struggled with and overcome similar issues.

Bartram said programs like this one are really at the core of the public library’s mission.

“We can really feel that we’re at the center of things at the moment, and that is how we see this library: connected with the community, engaged, and coming up with innovative solutions to the problems and the needs we find, and that’s what this program is all about,” he said Tuesday.

Broome County helped renovate a space inside the library for the new program, and Bartram said the City of Binghamton is a major partner in these efforts as well.

The program is being funded on a two-year pilot, with the goal of creating a sustainable and durable program.

Most Read

159 Conklin Avenue Fire
Police: Connecticut woman arrested for Conklin Avenue building fire
1 burglar gets shot, other arrested following Maine home invasion
FDA recalls ice cream products from Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc.
Ice cream sold in NY and 8 other states recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash in the Town of Nanticoke.
Roads clear after 2-car crash in Nanticoke
Concentrated cannabis products confiscated from Tioga County stores

Latest News

Broome County Humane Society to offer virtual dog training seminar
Broome County Humane Society to offer virtual dog training seminar
Broome County Public Library announces details of "largest grant ever"
Broome County Public Library announces details of "largest grant ever"
Woman arrested in connection to Conklin Avenue fire
Woman arrested in connection to Conklin Avenue fire
Broome County Humane Society to host virtual dog training workshop