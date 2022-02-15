Broome County Public Library announces ‘largest grant ever’ of $75,000

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Staff at the Broome County Public Library told 12 News Tuesday they’ve always felt like an integral part of the community, and this new grant will help them serve that community even better.

Library officials announced the largest grant in its history: $75,000 from the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation; the money will be used for the creation of a new peer partnership program.

The library’s director, Josias Bartram, told 12 News the library serves as a safe space for various at-risk populations, and this program will connect individuals dealing with issues such as homelessness, mental health and addiction struggles, and pair them with a licensed peer who has struggled with and overcome similar issues.

Bartram said programs like this one are really at the core of the public library’s mission.

“We can really feel that we’re at the center of things at the moment, and that is how we see this library: connected with the community, engaged, and coming up with innovative solutions to the problems and the needs we find, and that’s what this program is all about,” he said Tuesday.

Broome County helped renovate a space inside the library for the new program, and Bartram said the City of Binghamton is a major partner in these efforts as well.

The program is being funded on a two-year pilot, with the goal of creating a sustainable and durable program.