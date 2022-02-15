Chenango County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

(WBNG) -- According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chenango County man pled guilty to child pornography charges on Monday.

Officials say 42-year-old Brian T. Whipple of New Berlin, N.Y. was arrested in June 2020. At the time he had over 5,000 child pornography images and videos. During his change of plea hearing, Whipple used peer-to-peer file-sharing programs from 2009 through 2020 to knowingly receive child pornography images and pictures.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Whipple will face a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of 20 years for the receipt offense. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment for all three counts of possession of child pornography he pled guilty to.

Whipple may be fined up to $250,000 per count and would be required to pay restitution to the victims. He will also be required to serve a term of supervised release for anywhere between five years and life after imprisonment. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with New York State Police and the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood.