Chief: Conklin Avenue building will likely have to be demolished after large fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a fire at 159 Conklin Ave. in Binghamton Tuesday morning.

Crews blocked Conklin Avenue between Telegraph and John streets to battle the fire. Telegraph Street was blocked off to Lucy Street as well.

Binghamton fire officials said everyone from the building was evacuated and there are no injuries at this time. People were evacuated from the structure next to and connected to that building.

Binghamton Acting Fire Chief Alan Gardiner told 12 News News that firefighters have been pulled from the interior of the building to attack the flames from the outside for the safety of the crews.

He said the building will likely be a total loss and will need to be torn down.

Firefighters temporarily shut off water lines to purposefully burn off the rest of the collapsed roof so they can underneath to pockets of fire, Assistant Fire Chief Rick Allen said.

A Broome County drone was used to give responders an aerial view of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined by officials but they said they believe the fire started from the back of the building and spread.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the building.

The Binghamton and Vestal Fire Departments, Binghamton Police Department, NYSEG and ambulances are at the scene, along with the American Red Cross.

