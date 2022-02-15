Advertisement

Ice cream sold in NY and 8 other states recalled due to possible listeria contamination

FDA recalls ice cream products from Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc.
By Nina Einsidler
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- According to the Food and Drug Administration, ice cream products made by the Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

The FDA says the ice cream company is expanding its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry. All products impacted by the possible contamination will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121″ or “CT#121″.

The affected ice cream was distributed in retail stores in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Louisiana, Florida, Texas and New Hampshire.

The following is a list of the brands affected by the recall:

  • Batch brand pints, all flavors
  • Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties
  • Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs
  • New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
  • Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
  • Art Cream all pint Flavors
  • Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
  • Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
  • Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
  • Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
  • Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
  • Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of, Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla
  • Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni Pie Slices.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA says there have been no illnesses reported.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00. EST.

